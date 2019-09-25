A Place To Call Home Has Blown City Away

The 2019 City of Kalgoorlie Boulder Art Prize is on right now - continuing until Oct 20.

The theme for 2019 is "A Place to call Home"

The 2019 Art Prize exhibition is open weekdays from 9am to 5pm and weekends from 10am to 3pm.

A special feature of the 2019 CKB Art Prize is a podcast walk-through of the exhibition to enable a more interactive experience. The podcast is available below and via the Podcast Apps

Congratulations to the 2019 City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder Art Prize winners!



City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder Best Overall Award

In My Mothers Eyes by Pepi-Joy Gilgen (Kalgoorlie)



Best Artwork by a Kalgoorlie-Boulder Artist

Australia by Jarrad Price (Kalgoorlie)



First Nations Art Award

Wandjina by Leah Umbagai (Derby)



Emerging Artist Award

Department of Invasion by Matthew McAlpine (Perth)



Emerging Young Artist Award (two winners)

Night Sky by Morgan Sarich (Kalgoorlie)

A Place to Call Home by Ishuranny Bin Maarus (Coolgardie)



Best Painting Award

Welcome Home to Mother by Tanya Jacelav (Perth)



Best Sculpture Award

Ellie by Glenda Kent (South Australia)



Best Upcycled Award

Hard Drive HOME Down Hunder by John Scott (Kalgoorlie)



Best Photography Award

Unheimlich by Melissa Drummond (Kalgoorlie)



Best Jewellery Award

The Sewing Room - Kimono #1 by Betty KcKeough (Kalgoorlie)



Packers Award

2 Pink Seals in Scuba Gear by Jason Timu (Kalgoorlie)