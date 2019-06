A plane carrying at least 140 people has crashed into a river in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Boeing 737 was arriving from Guantanamo Bay when it skidded off the runaway, into the St Johns river.



Emergency crews attended the scene, with the Jacksonville Mayor, Lenny Curry, confirming there were no deaths, and everyone was accounted for.

The plane in question was a Miami Air chartered plane, and officials are still working out what caused the crash.

Two passengers have suffered minor injuries.