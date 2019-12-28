A Plate Of Rum Balls Caused Tram Delays In Melbourne On Christmas Day

A plate of rum balls caused delays across the Melbourne tram network on Christmas Day after tram drivers ate some that they couldn’t guarantee didn’t have alcohol in them at a function.

Tram drivers across the network must have a blood-alcohol content of 0.00 whilst driving, and eight staff were sent home in case they accidentally breached those guidelines.

As a result there were delays and cancellations across the network.

“As a precaution, Yarra Trams removed eight drivers from service on Christmas Day after they ate a dessert which may have contained alcohol,” a Yarra Trams spokesman told the Herald Sun.

Whoops.

