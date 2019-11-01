A Pub In Melbourne Is Playing 'All Star' By Smash Mouth On Loop Tonight

A pub in Melbourne's north is tonight celebrating the universally adored tuned, All Star by Smash Mouth, by playing it on loop throughout the night.

Describing the night as “One USB. One song. One night.”, Stay Gold in Brunswick is set to celebrate the 20th birthday of the hit which went to even higher levels of fame thanks to the 2001 film Shrek.

So, if you're keen to belt out All Star all night with your friends, loved ones or a room full of strangers, head down to Stay Gold on Sydney Road tonight and give it an almighty crack.

