"A Real Big Issue" | Michael Maguire Makes Huge Admission Over NRL Expansion

Wests Tigers head coach Michael Maguire has told Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin there's a big issue with NRL Expansion, which is expected to take place in 2023 or 2024.

Maguire's issues surrounding players, and if there's enough talent to add a 17th team in the competition.

LISTEN HERE:

Maguire also discussed his role on the Tales of Tigertown documentary and his side's finals chances; hear the full chat below.

