A "Real Housewife of Melbourne" is coming to Shepparton

GV BRaIN have announced their special guest presenting at their next big event coming up in October. Get to the Woolshed at @ Emerald Bank for a night with "Real Housewives of Melbourne" Chyka Keebaugh, Australia's favourite homemaker and an entertaining extraordinaire.

When: Wednesday 23rd of October, 2019, 6:00pm

Where: The Woolshed at @ Emerald Bank

Cost: $85.00

Contact Riverlinks Box Office: http://bit.ly/ChykaGVBRaIN or 03 5832 9511

Chyka Keebaugh is a successful businesswoman and events organiser, leading a group of event and hospitality companies. Chyka and her husband established The Big Group over 25 years ago.



The venture has since become Australia's largest privately-owned events and catering company. In addition, Chyka established The Design Depot, a special events design firm.

Chyka studied at Le Cordon Bleu in London, a worldwide leader in gastronomy and hospitality management, and at the Constance Spry Floristry School.



Chyka's eye for design and style led her to take on the role of homemaking and styling expert on Good Morning Australia for four years. She has also starred in three series of The Real Housewives of Melbourne and The Australian Women's Weekly 2016 Christmas Special.

As editor-in-chief of her online magazine, Chyka.com, she shares practical advice and tips on making a beautiful home and entertaining guests, along with tasty recipes and DIY projects.



In 2018 Chyka added 'Author' to her list of accolades and released her first book, Chyka Home; seasonal inspiration for a life of style. It's success has lead to Chyka's second book, Chyka Celebrate; inspired entertaining for every occasion, due for release in September 2019.



