A Redditor Figured Out How Nine Teams Can Finish Tied For Eighth Place On Points And Percentage

Reddit user Smiley_Mick has worked out the results that would mean nine teams would all tie for eighth place.

The user has identified Adelaide, Western Bulldogs, Port Adelaide, Hawthorn, Fremantle, St Kilda, North Melbourne, Sydney and Carlton as the teams that could end on equal points and percentage.

The thread - which you can read here - pinpoints what exact scores and results each of these team needs in the final 4 rounds of the season to end with exactly 40 points and 100%.

The series of results starts with a pretty implausible 85 point Carlton win over West Coast and gets more elaborate.

While unlikely, the user has also provided the rules that would allow for the AFL to break the deadlock if the impossible happened.

“Where two or more Clubs still remain tied, the position of the Clubs shall be adjusted by lot conducted and drawn by the General Manager - Football Operations so that any Club drawn ahead of any other Club shall be placed ahead of such other Club or Clubs.”

Applying those rules Smiley_Mick worked out the final standings would then look like this:

8th: Hawthorn, 20 pts, 111.29%

9th: North Melbourne, 20 pts, 108.49%

10th: Western Bulldogs, 20 pts, 105.91%

11th: Fremantle, 20 pts, 91.55%

12th: Carlton, 16 pts, 96.62%

13th: Port Adelaide, 16 pts, 95.60%

14th: Adelaide, 16 pts, 73.37%

15th: St Kilda, 12 pts, 115.45%

16th: Sydney, 12 pts, 106.63%

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!