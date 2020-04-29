A Reporter Accidentally Showed Off His Jocks To The World During A Live Cross

We've seen our fair share of live cross fails circling around the internet during isolation, like that time a TV reporter broadcasted her naked husband in the background showing off his manhood.

Yet again, we have ANOTHER fail from a TV reporter: the poor guy didn't angle his camera high enough, showcasing his black jocks to the entire world while on Good Morning America. Nice.

Reporter, Will Reeve, insists they're actually shorts. But really, we're all doing the same thing! Business on top, party on the bottom. Go get 'em, Will!

