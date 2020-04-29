A Reporter Accidentally Showed Off His Jocks To The World During A Live Cross

We've seen our fair share of live cross fails circling around the internet during isolation, like that time a TV reporter broadcasted her naked husband in the background showing off his manhood.

Yet again, we have ANOTHER fail from a TV reporter: the poor guy didn't angle his camera high enough, showcasing his black jocks to the entire world while on Good Morning America. Nice.

Image: @grahamorama

Reporter, Will Reeve, insists they're actually shorts. But really, we're all doing the same thing! Business on top, party on the bottom. Go get 'em, Will!

