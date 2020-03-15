A Resort In Townsville Has Flagged The NRL To Host All 16 NRL Teams According To Peter V'landys

Wayne Bennett's idea of hosting a Magic Round every weekend for the foreseeable future could be one step closer to reality.

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys has told Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin a resort in Townsville has flagged the idea of hosting all 16 NRL teams amid the coronavirus outbreak.

LISTEN HERE:

Earlier on the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin Paul Kent explained how the NRL has three months to survive if the competition was to be suspended; hear the full chat below.