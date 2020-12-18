BEST OF 2018: When A Restaurant In Sri Lanka Was Selling Passion Pop For $60 A Bottle

Everyone in Australia has a Passion Pop story.

It’s been responsible for millions of stories and hangovers nation-wide, and now wealthy Sri Lankans are being given the opportunity to get around the sweet, sugary goodness for the low, low price of $60.

Aussie journalist Nick Bond tweeted a picture of a menu showing off Passion Pop for 7,500 Sri Lankan rupees, which equates to $61.50.

Not exactly a bargain considering you can get it from Dan Murphy’s for about six bucks.

The tasting notes are arguably the best part — “Passion Pop is loaded with soft, approachable passion fruit sweetness of Australia.”