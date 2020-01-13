A Scottish Reporter Copped A Classic Drop Bear Stitch Up Complete With A Suit Of Protective Gear

Vintage stitch up!

Article heading image for A Scottish Reporter Copped A Classic Drop Bear Stitch Up Complete With A Suit Of Protective Gear

Image: Facebook/anptvsean

A Scottish reporter has copped a classic stitch up when her Aussie producer convinced her to put on a full suit of protective gear to hold a vicious “Drop Bear” — aka a koala.

Debi Edwards — the News Asia correspondent for ITV in the UK — was reporting on the bushfires around the country when she was told that there was a surprise for her with a “special visitor”.

After a short (and completely bullshit) pep-talk outlining the viciousness of the animal, she was given the harmless koala and was visibly terrified of it during her whole segment.

WATCH IT HERE:

Post

 

“F**king Aussies,” is all she can say when the stitch up is revealed, and fair enough - she's been had a beauty!

Classic stuff!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

Triple M Staff

17 hours ago

Article by:

Triple M Staff

Drop Bears
Piss takes
stitch ups
Listen Live!
Drop Bears
Piss takes
stitch ups
Drop Bears
Piss takes
stitch ups
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs