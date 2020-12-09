A Second Man Has Been Charged For The Murder Of A 25 Year-Old In Griffith

Another man has been charged with murder in relation to the stabbing of a 25 year-old man on September 11, 2020 in Griffith.

Emergency crews were called to Sam's Place in Griffith on September 11th, 2020 to find a man unconscious in a vehicle with multiple stab wounds. He was later declared deceased at the scene.

After Strike Force Brobenah was developed to further investigate the crime, detectives officially charged a 21 year-old man from Lithgow with the murder on Wednesday, November 25th who now awaits a trial.

Further investigation has recently revealed a second man was involved in the killing, with detectives arresting and charging a 20 year-old man today during court proceedings at Griffith local Court today.

The offical charges include murder, robbery in company and assault with intent to rob while in company and cause wounding/grievous bodily harm.

Investigations in the murder are still ongoing. Anyone with further information pertaining to the murder is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

