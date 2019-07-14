A second person has been arrested following an alleged serious assault in Mareeba.

Detectives have arrested a second person in relation to the serious assault of a man at the Mareeba Rodeo Grounds, Kerribee Park on Wednesday night (July 10).

A 26-year-old Beenleigh man has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and will face the Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Around midnight, following an altercation, a man was attacked and located unconscious at the rodeo grounds on Mareeba Dimbulah Road.

The victim, a 35-year-old man from Ayr, is currently in the Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.