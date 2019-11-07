A Seinfeld Fan Vote Has Put Together An Official List Of The Top 30 Episodes Of All Time

There are some debates that will rage as long as the Earth rotates.

Which came first out of the chicken or the egg and which is the superior peanut butter out of crunchy or smooth are chief amongst them, but it’s safe to say the most pressing question mankind needs answered is which is the best ever Seinfeld episode.

To honour the iconic sitcom’s 30th anniversary, their official social media accounts have canvassed the fans to put together the definitive account of the 30 best episodes of the show’s nine-season, 180 episode run.

These are the results they got back:

30. The Serenity Now

29. The Bubble Boy

28. The Limo

27. The Butter Shave

26. The Puffy Shirt

25.The Airport

24. The Race

23. The Summer of George

22. The Library

21. The Yada Yada

20. The Betrayal

19. The Dinner Party

18. The Outing

17. The Switch

16. The Fire

15. The Little Kicks

14. The Junior Mint

13. The Rye

12. The Parking Garage

11. The Gym

10. The Hamptons

9. The Chinese Restaurant

8. The Chicken Roaster

7. The Strike

6. The Boyfriend

5. The Merv Griffin Show

4. The Opposite

3. The Marine Biologist

2. The Soup Nazi

1. The Contest

Any episode on that list would be most other show’s best of all time, which just goes to show what a powerhouse Seinfeld was through basically its whole run.

Now if you’ll excuse us, it’s time to go binge all nine seasons.

