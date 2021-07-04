A Series Of Explosions Go Off In Melbourne’s North West & Eastern Suburbs

Police are investigating whether a series of explosives that went off across Melbourne suburbs on Sunday night are linked.

The volatile devices destroyed letter boxes and rubbish bins in James St, Northcote and Maltravers Rd in Ivanhoe between 8:30pm and 9pm.

While one planted inside a washing machine on the back of a ute parked on Kilby Road in East Kew caused serious damage to the vehicle.

Blasts rock Northcote, Ivanhoe, Kew East

At this stage it's unclear as to whether they're linked, however the ute has been towed for forensic examination.

Detectives from Darebin Crime Investigation Unit (CIU), Boroondara and Banyule CIUs are working closely together to determine if the incidents are linked.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

