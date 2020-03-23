A "Shattered" Mark Geyer Reacts To The NRL Suspending The Season

The NRL has today announced the 2020 NRL season is suspended indefinitely, effective immediately.

The game's governing body could no longer assure the safety of NRL players which has led to the decision according to ARLC Chairman Peter V'Landys.

A shattered Mark Geyer reacted to the news on The Rush Hour with MG.

MG opened the phone lines on The Rush Hour allowing NRL fans to react to the news, with one caller Fred from Elderslie breaking down in tears talking about the suspension; hear the full chat below.