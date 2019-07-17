A Shepparton Father Could Face 10 Years In Prison For Dangerous Packages

The Father of three has plead guilty...

Georgie Marr

17 July 2019

Following dozens of parcels arriving at various consulates and embassies across Australia, all laced with asbestos, a Shepparton father has just pleaded guilty. 

A massive 38 parcels were mailed directly from Shepparton to Melbourne and Canberra, throwing many of the consulates and embassies into lock-down.

Among those in lock-down was the US consulate, with the New Zealand and Indian foreign diplomatic offices evacuated. 

It didn't take long for Police to take action, with 49 year-old Savas Avan confronted by Police at his Shepparton home and taken into custody. 

After showing up to court sporting a minions shirt from the 'despicable me' series, with bright red shorts, Avan pleaded guilty to the charges.

Avan is expected to stay in custody until he is due to appearing court again next month and could face up to 10 years on prison. 

