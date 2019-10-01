A Sick Hodgson, A Limping Keary: The Biggest Player Concerns Leading Up To The Grand Final

It's not the week to get sick if you play for the Canberra Raiders or the Sydney Roosters.

Unfortunately for Raiders Co-Captain Josh Hodgson, he's been struck with a virus which kept him out of training this morning.

Hodgson was kept away from the rest of the team as to not spread the sickness, but is still expected to travel to Sydney tomorrow with the squad.

In some good news for Canberra fans however, Joey Leilua took the field to train with seemingly no problems with the calf injury he sustained from the weekends Preliminary Final.

Over in the Roosters camp, there is still uncertainty surrounding the return of Mitch Aubusson and Jake Friend, as well as to whether Luke Keary will be fit to play.

Keary has been suffering an ankle injury, and was seen limping around the field on Saturday night during the clash against the Storm, although he claims there is no question that he will play.

Last night Danny Weidler reported to The Rush Hour With Dobbo that although he was walking "gingerly" into training, Keary is confident he is 100%.

Jake Friend too believes he is ready to take the field.

Friend has had an a series of injuries this year including a torn bicep and forearm fracture, which meant he's only played 5 of the Roosters 27 games.

In all reports, he was very close to playing on Saturday night until a calf strain held him back.

On last nights Rush Hour, MG said that even if Friend is at 80%, Coach Trent Robinson should be playing him.

Mitch Aubusson has also said he'll be right to play after being taken from the field on Saturday with a head knock.

