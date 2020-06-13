"A Sign Of Where The Organisation Is" | Ryan Girdler Hits Back At Anthony Seibold's Post-Game Comments

Triple M's Ryan Girdler has responded to comments made by Anthony Seibold following the Broncos' loss to Manly on Thursday night.

The Broncos coach put blame on the controversial stripping call that handed Manly the win.

Girds referenced the way Des Hasler handled Manly's loss to the Eels the previous week, which also ended in controversial circumstances.

LISTEN HERE:

Triple M's Ben Dobbin also revealed the club will sign Issac Luke from the Dragons and shed some light on the future of young halfback Tom Dearden; listen below.