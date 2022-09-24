A Snapshot: Fans Rock Up To The MCG For The 2022 AFL Grand Final

Crowds have been steadily trickling into the MCG for the 2022 AFL Grand Final between the Geelong Cats and the Sydney Swans.

The 2022 AFL Grand Final is here, at last, and it's back at the MCG!

With all unreserved seats gone, some footy fans camped out for a couple of nights to make sure they had the best view.

Crowds line-up as the AFL grand final makes its triumphant return to the MCG in 2022.

The 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney starts at 2.30pm on Saturday, September 24 and if you couldn't score a ticket, the game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7Plus.

