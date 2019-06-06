A Special Supercars Event For Flood Victims And Helpers Is On The Cards

Supercars will pay tribute to the most affected in the Townsville floods and thank the hundreds of people who helped in the crisis with a ‘Party in the Pits’ at this year’s Watpac Townsville 400.

With the support of Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ), Queensland Rail and Watpac, families, community members, volunteers and emergency services workers will be invited to attend.

The pit lane at Reid Park will be thrown open with guests having the opportunity to meet every Supercars driver and team with food and live entertainment provided.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said it was important to support those affected and thank the people who helped in the recovery process.

“We have been embraced by the City for more than a decade of racing in Townsville, so we wanted to help in any small way we can,” Seamer said. “It will be a casual, relaxed evening which we very much look forward to.”

The evening is being supported by TEQ, Queensland Rail and Watpac.

GIVIT is the official charity of this year’s event to raise funds for those affected and a number of items have been donated by Supercars and Supercars teams to a variety of organisations to assist. One of those attending on the night will win a Supercars corporate experience at the event.

Supercars drivers have visited the City in recent months and met many of those affected while a crew of Supercars staff travelled to Townsville to volunteer their time earlier this year.

The function will run from 5-7pm on Friday, July 5.