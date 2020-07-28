A Stand For Council Information Session For Potential Candidates Is Scheduled For Next Week

The Greater Shepparton City Council have announced that a Stand for Council Community and Candidate information Session will be held via Zoom on Monday, August 3rd.

The session will be held for those who have shown interest in standing for the 2020 Local Government Elections and will be in addition to the Victorian Local Governance Association Candidate Information Session, which is scheduled to be held tomorrow night.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the Council session will be held online from 6PM - 8PM and will cover the following:

The role and purpose of local Government

Introduction to your council and information on the municipal area

Then new Local Government Act 2020

The experience of being a councillor

Roles, responsibilities and expectations of a councillor

The electoral process and campaigning, this includes key dates and information provided by Victorian Electoral Commission.

CEO of Mitchell Shire, Mary Agostino will be delivering a presentation regarding the roles and responsibilities of the Mayor, Councillor and CEO, the CEO and staff, good governance and more.

The information sessions are not compulsory for candidates but are recommended for those interested in running in the elections.

If you are interested in attending, follow the link through to the website to register and await your meeting password.

This session is one of multiple Candidate Information Sessions, with the first commencing tomorrow. To register, follow the link.

For more information on the elections, including voting and running, follow the link through to the Greater Shepparton City Council website.

