A State Government Deal Was Made To Reduce Federal Group's Poker Machine Taxes

New documentation has come to light revealing a deal between the State Government and The Federal Group to reduce poker machine tax rates before the last election.

The Federal Group is a privately-owned tourism and hospitality company, mainly known for its casino and gaming assets in Tasmania. They are also a major donor for the Liberal Party.

Independent MP Andrew Wilkie says it’s outrageous.

“Stop being in the back pocket of the poker machine barons and start actually making rules and regulations and laws in the public interest, not in the best interest of the biggest political donors,” he said.

The information was released under the freedom of information laws. Criticism is rife among Independents and the Greens, accusing the Gutwein government of failing to make the agreement known to the public.

But the government has defended itself, stating that the deal was not made public as it was not finalised.





