A stolen car from Mareeba has caused havoc to the local cricket club.

Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a Riordan Street car park which happened between 8.20am and 11.30am on Monday morning.

Entry was allegedly gained to the vehicle and the vehicle was then driven in an erratic manner along Fenwick, Hunter and Swan Street by the offender.

The vehicle has collided with a gate to the soccer club and driven across the cricket field, before being left in the carpark of a Riordan Street business.

Police are interested in anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this matter is urged to contact police and quote reference number QP1900978482.