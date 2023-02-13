A Suspicious House Fire Killed Two People In SA

Two people have died in a suspicious house fire in Adelaide’s southwest after 5am today.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene at Emerald Street in Edwardstown after a neighbour reported a fire.

Listen now:

SA Police Chief Inspector Kieran Baggoley said that Metropolitan Fire Services entered the property and extinguished the blaze in under 10 minutes.

“House fires, in general, can be a traumatic experience for people. Obviously, they made a quick decision to contact triple 0,” Baggoley said.

The fire was isolated to a spare room of the house, and the estimated damage cost to the house is $100,000.

“The cause and circumstances of the deaths of both occupants of the house are under investigation,” he said.

Police urge people who witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Adelaide Local News - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits: