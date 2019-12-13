A Sydney Bar Is Offering Free Beer & Wine If The New Light Rail Arrives On Time

A Sydney bar is offering patrons free beer and wine if the new Light Rail actually arrives on time.

Yep, a free schooner if simply the Light Rail manages to get going this weekend.

The $2.9 Billion Light Rail, is set to officially open this weekend but The Morrison Bar & Oyster Room are confident it won't run as planned.

"I’m so confident that it won’t run on time that I’ll shout the city drinks if the tram makes it from Randwick to the stop outside The Morrison with a cargo of paying passengers by Christmas," owner Fraser Short, said on the bar's website.

There is a catch, though.

You need to RSVP to their "Tram Party" on their website to be eligible for the free grog.