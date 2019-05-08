A TASTE OF IRELAND

This year audiences have the chance to witness World Champion Irish dancers direct from the West End’s Lord of the Dance, as A TASTE OF IRELAND – THE IRISH MUSIC AND DANCE SENSATION tours Australia wide telling the tale of the world’s most loved nation in one incredible live performance.

Told through Irish music and dance, A TASTE OF IRELAND explores magical tales spanning generations of Irish storytelling and culture. This world class show features World, All Ireland & National Champion Irish dancers, and musicians from around the globe performing unique music and dance that reflects pure Irish talent.

Melodic Celtic accordion, alongside raw and rhythmic guitar and banjo, complemented with heart felt sound of the traditional tin whistle, the tunes are Munster born & Dublin raised. Impressive dancing rarely seen outside of the World Championship stage, “A Taste of Ireland” was composed and choreographed in Dublin and is quickly on its way to becoming the new frontier in Irish entertainment.

Created and produced by Pace Entertainment Group, the show will transport the audience to a time and place where tunes, taps and tradition showcase the very essence of celebrating the Irish spirit.

Doors open – 7:00pm

Show starts – 7:30pm

Tickets

Adult $69.90, Concession & Student $62.90, Child $49.90

Tickets available to purchase online, or in person at Cummins Theatre or Central Wheatbelt Visitor Centre