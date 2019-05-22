A Taste of Ireland coming to ESPERANCE!

They have toured around Australia, from the Eastern States to the Pilbara, and now A Taste of Ireland is coming to the Esperance Civic Centre this Thursday night, 730pm.

The production is an entertaining mix of beautiful Irish music, fast-tapping dance and the Emerald Isles famous capacity to tell a story… Combined with the music and dance the story of the night covers the big Irish historic events, from the origins of St. Patrick to the more recent times such as the Easter uprising, bringing a mixture of intrigue and wonderment with the many talented performances.

Australia dancer Ceili Moore and Brent Pace lead the cast of World Champion Irish dancers which was choreographed in Dublin and is now being brought to theatres all over the world. It is the frontier of Irish entertainment!

Sean caught up with Ceili on the Breakfast Show, click on to the following audio at about 4 minutes in

Tickets can be bought on the door at the Civic Centre on the night or from the Esperance Shite. The show will transport the Esperance crowd to a time and place were tunes, taps and tradition showcase the very essence of celebrating Irish spirit.

