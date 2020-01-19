A team of locals are fed up with crime in Cairns- so this is their solution.

A team of locals are now hitting the streets to help residents feel safer- especially at night.

Alex James has taken over the group Cairns Safe Knights Community and instead of winding down with a drink on a Saturday night, he's with a group of volunteers pounding the pavement to keep us safe.

He says they're covering every suburb- from Gordonvale to the Northern Beaches and have the backing of our Police.

Abbey from the Newsroom caught up with Alex to hear why he wants to continue growing the group:

