A Teenager Has Died Following A Car Crash In Devonport

A 16-year-old boy has died and four others have been injured after the group’s car crashed on Pardoe Road at Devonport.

According to Tasmania police, the ute left the road after attempting to take on a right-hand bend.

The vehicle is then believed to have rolled multiple times before stopping on the side of the road.

Emergency services were contacted at around 1PM before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was deployed to assist.

The 18-year-old male driver of the red Nissan ute was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Three others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A full investigation into the collision has been launched with police currently preparing an official report for the coroner.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have seen the red Nissan prior to the incident to contact Devonport Police on 131 444.

