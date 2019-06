American Jacob Hendrickson has smashed a world record.

He's spent the last year rowing from Washington State all the way to Cairns in an attempt to complete the first ever solo, non-stop ocean row across the Pacific Ocean.

The coast guard confirmed poor weather meant Jacob hadn't made it to us as quickly as he would have liked but at 3am this morning he was awaiting customs clearance.

He's set to be celebrating with his family today!