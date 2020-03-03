A Text Message And Couple Of Beers Is To Thank For LIVE Reuniting

Joining Triple M's Roo & Ditts on the phone before coming down under for the Under The Southern Stars national tour, Ed Kowalczyk told the team how LIVE reunited.

After topping the charts and carving a name as one of the biggest rock band's to come out of the 90's, the band split in 2009 with fans fearing they'd never see the band together again.



Asking Ed about this time, he revealed the reunion was simple, all it took was a text message and a couple of beers and 48 hours later the band were back playing music together.

Catch up on the full interview:



Since LIVE reunited three years ago the band have toured Australia more, than when the were first together.

Under The Southern Stars see's LIVE tour areas in Australia they've never been too, giving regional music lovers the chance to experience this huge live show first hand.

Under The Southern Stars is on-sale now, tickets and more info: www.underthesouthernstars.com.au



