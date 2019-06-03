A Townsville Favourite Is Expanding To Idalia

One of our favourite foodie spots in Townsville is giving us even more chances to wrap our lips around Jam Berliners.

Otto's Fresh Food Market are about to open their second location, which will give residents on the south side a new coffee date spot.

In early July family run Otto's will call The Precinct in Idalia it's second home!

Following on from the February floods, the owners of Otto's noticed the amazing community spirit throughout the suburb and knew that it was the right spot to expand to.

About 100 jobs will be created from the new store at The Precinct, so jump online if you're wanting to apply.