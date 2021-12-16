A Townsville Favourite Gym Has Relocated… With New Additions!

Townsville’s own The Zoo Health and Fitness is back and ready to help you reach your 2022 fitness goals!

The locally-owned and operated Townsville favourite has opened their state-of-the-art Hermit Park location with some brilliant additions for every gym goer’s goals. With colourful décor, friendly staff, and 24 hour club access, The Zoo is a perfect fitness destination for the whole family.

Check out their newest features!

Crèche

If you have little ones, their wellbeing starts in the The Zoo Health & Fitness! Boasting an uber-cool and fun-filled environment, you can focus on getting in the best workout possible while knowing your family is in the capable and qualified hands of The Zoo’s child-minding carers.

Blacklight Spin Room

Reap the benefits of high-intensity cardio in a setting sure to get you amped! Decked out with blacklights, glow-in-the-dark furnishing, and pumping tunes, Zoo’s new cycling studio provides the big energy you need to power you through your workout. Take classes from “The Queen of Spin” herself, club owner MaryAnne!

Group Fitness Room

Love to work out with your partner, friends, or just a group of other friendly fitness lovers? Look no further than The Zoo’s Group Fitness classes! Offering a full suite of Les Mills classes in addition to instructor-created fitness courses, there’s sure to be a fun and active way to reach your ultimate fitness goals—with friends or alone!

The Zoo Health and Fitness is offering free trials so that you can experience all their new location has to offer. In addition, The Zoo’s famous 8 Week Challenge is back full force on January 22nd! Sign up alone or with your mates for some “friendly” competition.

Visit The Zoo Health and Fitness on Charters Towers Road, click here to find out even more about their stellar suite of offerings or visit them on Facebook!