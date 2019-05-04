A Townsville Retiree Has Won Big On A Scratchie After Being Affected By February Floods

A Townsville retiree is celebrating with some “tea and finger buns”, after this week discovering she won one of the top prizes of $10,000 on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket.



Speaking with a Golden Casket official on Friday morning, the emotional woman broke down in tears as her prize was confirmed.



“I’ve never won anything in my life,” she cried happily.



“When I scratched the ticket and I saw I won, I almost had a heart attack. I broke down crying! I am still crying. I am really emotional. I would have been happy with $1,000, so this is just amazing."



The winner says she'll be spending the money to get back on her feet after a hard "past few years" and being affected by the February floods.

She'll be paying bills, purchasing home goods, and treating herself to "a few new nice dresses".



The ticket was purchased at Stuart Drive Food & News in Wulguru!