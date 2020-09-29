A Very AC/DC Looking Poster Has Gone Up Outside Angus Young's Old High School

It's been an exciting 24 hours for AC/DC.

Last night the band updated their social media images (check it out here), last week fans captured photos leaked (read here) and now a very AC/DC looking poster has gone up outside of Angus Young's old high school in Sydney.

The poster says 'Are you ready to PWR UP' including the classic AC/DC lightning bolt, planted right outside Ashfield Boys High School.



The poster includes a new URL to a never before seen AC/DC website: pwrup.acdc.com/

Check it out:





Triple M Sydney's Becko has the latest:



The band have been working on a new album for years, with Triple M's Godfather of Rock Lee Simon weighing in on the line-up:

With all of this motion, we're expecting big news from AC/DC soon.

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:

Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!