A Well Lubricated And Well Mulleted Loose Unit Has Been Filmed Streaking Through A Lilydale Line Train

Footage has emerged of a bloke streaking through a Lilydale bound train.

The video - uploaded on Facebook page Lilydale line on Tuesday - shows a well lubricated chap with a flowing mullet strip done to his skin folds and run up the carriage.

He then proceeds to seal slide down the carriage to the other end, with equal amounts of shock and applause from onlookers.

A spokesperson for the Metro told Channel 9: "Passenger safety is Metro's number one priority and this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable on public transport.

"If passengers witness anything of this nature on board a train, we urge them to press the emergency call button to alert Metro staff or to call police.

"We encourage our passengers to be mindful of those around them, which means behaving in a respectful and community-minded way."

