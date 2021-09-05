A White Ute Has Been Seized As Part Of Police Search For Missing 3 Year Old Autistic Boy

The family of the little boy who disappeared from their property near Putty in the Hunter Valley last Friday fear he may have been abducted.

The major search for three-year-old A-J, who is autistic and non-verbal, has so far, failed to find any sign of the toddler.

As the search enters its fourth day, his family fear he was abducted, reporting a suspicious vehicle in the area just yesterday.

Police have confirmed they have seized a white UTE as part of their search.

The child’s godfather Alan Hashem told Nine CCTV footage of the property during the time A-J disappeared is mysteriously missing.

“There’s footage missing…unexplained. Days before, days after, but not the during the time [the boy went missing]. We installed it so high you can’t tamper with it,” he said.

Officers have also been investigating a nearby abandoned house whilst rescue crews have been scouring dams and bushland.

Police and locals are continuing the desperate search in the state’s Hunter and say they are following every lead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.