A Whitsunday man was airlifted to hospital after goanna attack

A Whitsunday man was airlifted to hospital this afternoon after being savagely bitten by a goanna while walking his dog at Shute Harbour.

The 72-year-old man and his wife were attempting to rescue their pet dog which was being attacked by the goanna near their Flametree home about 3.30pm, when the reptile suddenly turned on them, latching onto the man’s right arm and leg as well as biting the woman’s leg.

RACQ CQ Rescue, with a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic on board, was tasked about 4.30pm to fly to the Whitsunday Airport to meet the ambulance and patients. The chopper was airborne within 15 minutes of receiving the call and landed at the helipad 30 minutes later.

The man suffered a very serious laceration and possible fracture of his right forearm as well as severe bleeding from his leg wound. He was in considerable pain and was flown to Mackay Base Hospital, arriving at 6.40pm, to undergo surgery tonight.

The woman was transported to Proserpine hospital by ambulance for treatment.

It is believed the dog was killed by the large goanna.