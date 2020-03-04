A winning feeling: Mossman Gorge Centre takes home prestigious green International award.

We are in the top 10 Aussie towns to visit... and now we're celebrating another award this morning.

The Mossman Gorge Centre has been announced as a winner in the Sustainable top 100 awards with an award in the Communities and Culture category for its sustainability efforts through innovation and good practices in tourism management.

The Port Douglas Daintree region was one of only two Australian destinations nominated for the Sustainable Top 100 Destinations Awards, which were contested by 29 countries.

Tara Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Port Douglas Daintree said being recognised at a global level was a great opportunity to bring the region’s sustainability story to the general public and inspire tourism operators to boost their sustainability offer.

“This Sustainable Destination Award is so timely, following closely on the announcement at the 27th Annual Global Eco Asia-Pacific Tourism Conference in Cairns in December that the Port Douglas Daintree region had become the world’s first destination to be awarded Ecotourism Australia’s ECO Destination Certification,” Ms Bennett said.



“Achieving positive social, environmental and financial outcomes is key to ensuring nature and tourism can coexist. “

