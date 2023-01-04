A Woman Has Died After A 4WD Struck Two Pedestrians In Sydney

A woman has been killed after a car struck two people at an intersection in Sydney on Wednesday afternoon.

Two women were crossing the street at the intersection between Canley Vale Road and Sackville Street at around 6:20AM this morning when they were struck by a 4WD.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they treated a 65-year-old woman before transporting her to hospital to be treated for bone fractures.

A 64-year-old woman died at the scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The Crash Investigation Unit and NSW Police have launched an investigation into the incident, establishing a crime scene at the intersection.

Detective Inspector Jason Hogan told 9NEWS the 54-year-old female driver of the 4WD has been transported to hospital for assessment.

"She will then be taken back to the police station and inquiries will be undertaken there," he said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.