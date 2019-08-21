A women's been pushed to the ground in an attempted robbery in Bungalow.

Investigations are underway into an incident that occurred at a Bungalow retail seafood business yesterday afternoon.

A man allegedly entered the Mulgrave Road business at around 3.10pm and walked in behind the counter. A female staff member spoke with the man about him being in the staff-only area and he then demanded money before pushing her to the floor.

The man then assaulted the woman before attempting to open the cash till. He was unable to do so and fled from the store via a rear door. He was last seen running toward Quigley Street.

The woman sustained bruising and swelling to her leg as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as being a male of unknown age and of Aboriginal appearance, with shoulder length dark curly hair and a goatee style beard. At the time of the incident, he was dressed in dark coloured short sleeved shirt and long trousers. Police reference QP1901614882 refers.