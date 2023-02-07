Aaron Finch Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from international cricket over a decade of playing at the top level.

Finch, Australia’s longest serving T20 captain, made the decision after conceding his body could no longer manage the demands of short-form cricket at its elite level.

He plans on playing in domestic leagues internationally.

Prior to announcing his retirement, Finch told cricket.com.au he wanted to get through the BBL12 season before reassessing the situation.

"I always wanted to get through the Big Bash and re-assess after that, and I found my body was sore after a BBL game and took a couple of days to recover," Finch said.

"I thought long and hard about it, but with a big break between games it gives everyone involved time to plan and prepare for the next T20 World Cup in 2024 (in the West Indies and USA) because I can't see myself getting there at all.

"It would be doing the position and the team a disservice to play on for purely selfish reasons.”

Finch ends his international career having played 254 matches for Australia – 146 ODI’s, 103 T20’s and five Test matches.

The 36-year-old captained 76 T20s since 2014 and has held the highest individual score for an international match since 2013, smashing 156 off 63 balls against England.

He later broke that record in 2018 with 172 off 76 against Zimbabwe.

