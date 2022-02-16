Aaron Finch Confirms That Cummins, Starc And Hazlewood Will Miss The Rest Of The Sri Lanka T20s

Australian white ball captain Aaron Finch has confirmed that Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will miss the rest of the T20 series against Sri Lanka.

"There’ll be a little bit of change over," Finchy said on The Rush Hour.

"Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins aren’t with us in down in Melbourne, they’re resting before they go to Pakistan.

"Obviously [they’ve had] such a huge workload with the T20 World Cup straight into the Ashes and some quarantine in between."

Finch also confirmed further changes.

"Steve Smith hasn’t traveled with us, so Travis Head will come into the squad," he said.

"So there’s quite a bit of turnover in the squad which will keep it fresh, and whenever you’ve got particularly inexperienced guys coming into the side, I think it’s a really great opportunity to let them grow and develop as players."

Finchy also discussed the decision to have Ashton Agar open the batting, Mitchell Starc’s horror no ball, Justin Langer and more.

