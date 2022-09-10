Aaron Finch Endorses David Warner As Australia's Next ODI Captain

Aaron Finch spoke with Dead Set Legends after revealing he'll step aside as Australia's one-day skipper.

The batsman openly endorsed David Warner to take the reins as the next ODI captain, despite his involvement in the infamous 2018 sandpaper scandal.

"I think CA [Cricket Australia] are re-visiting what that looks like," Finch.

"What he can offer going forward, for him to be able to coach and help the next generation of players coming through is important for Australian Cricket."

LISTEN HERE:

Finch is set to retire from national 50-over competition following Australia's final match against New Zealand in Cairns.

The 35-year-old will remain as captain of the national T20 team, ahead of the World Cup on home soil in October.

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: