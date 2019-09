There is no doubt that Steve Smith is completely obsessed with batting.

His team mate Aaron Finch joined the Friday Huddle to talk about the strange quirks that make Smith the freakish batsmen he is.

The Australian ODI skipper also spoke about the current Ashes series, the upcoming BBL season and his beloved Geelong Cats.

"He'll walk around in his undies, playing shots in the mirror," Finch laughed.

"He'll analyse his technique for hours in the mirror."