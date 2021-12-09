Aaron Finch Outlines How Australia Won The T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup winning captain Aaron Finch gave an in depth account of how the Aussies managed to win the lift the trophy in the UAE.

Finch spoke exclusively with Triple M Cricket to discuss the rollercoaster journey to secure the elusive piece of silverware.

From preparations for the tournament and the importance of squad mentality, to the post-match celebrations, Finchy's chat gave a fascinating insight into how the team fared throughout the tour.

LISTEN HERE:

Finch discussed the important role Pat Cummins had in galvanising the group after their big loss to England in the group stage.

Catch all the action from the Gabba live on Triple M or the LiSTNR app!