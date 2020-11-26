Aaron Finch’s Hilarious Sledge For David Warner After Spending Two Weeks In Quarantine Together

Australian ODI captain Aaron Finch has hilariously sledged David Warner after spending two week in together in hotel quarantine.

Finch joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG on Thursday night, ahead of Australia's opening ODI against India, and was asked who has been in biggest pest in isolation.

The Aussie skipper didn't hesitate when answering and also threw a cheeky dig aimed at Steve Smith.

