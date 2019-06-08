Aaron Hall Appears To Have Badly Injured His Knee In The VFL

North Melbourne recruit Aaron Hall appears to have badly injured his knee playing in the VFL.

Hall was injured in the clash with Williamstown after landing very awkwardly in a marking contest in the third term.

He had to be stretchered off, with fears the injury may be season ending.

Hall had been unable to break back into the North side after being omitted before round 7.

He has played just six games for the Kangaroos since making the move from Gold Coast in the off-season after 103 for the Suns.

