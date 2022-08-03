Aaron Woods Clears Air About Nathan Cleary

Filling in on The Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell St George Illawarra Dragons forward Aaron Woods further elaborated on his comments from Triple M’s Monday Scrum surrounding Nathan Cleary’s five-match ban.

After disagreeing with the "Good Guy" narrative describing Cleary, Woodsy doubled down.



“Just because he comes out on Instagram and says 'Oh, I'm sorry, it was totally out of character', that's what happens on a rugby league field. Things can go one way or another.

I just think everybody should be treated the same way. I'm not having a go at Nathan Cleary, I'm just saying, just because he's a good bloke doesn't mean he should be getting off with a lesser charge."

LISTEN HERE:

FULL RUSH HOUR WITH GUS, JUDE & WENDELL PODCAST: